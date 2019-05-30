|
William Ireland Shea, Jr.
Burlington - William Ireland Shea, Jr. passed away at home on May 24, 2019. Bill was born in New York City on January 31, 1943 to Dr. William I. Shea and Lucy Carey Shea. After the war the young family returned to Dr. Shea's home in Burlington, Vermont. Bill's early years were spent on Clark Street and South Union Street at the family camp on Malletts Bay. Bill's summers on the Lake Champlain fostered a love for the water and water sports which he pursued with vigor all his life. He was a champion water skier, avid ice boat racer and an accomplished sailor on the lake and the ocean including the prestigious Bermuda Race.
He graduated from Cardinal Farley Military Academy in Rhinecliff, New York and attended University of Vermont. Bill worked in many capacities - from public relations manager for the newly opened Glen Ellen Ski Area then returning to Church Street to operate and own The Royal and several Yarn Cellars. Later he founded Evergreen Roofing Company with his brother-in-law Stephen Smith. Bill ended his working career restoring antique boats for Skaneateles Boat Company in Skaneateles, NY.
He loved fishing and spent many days on the streams and lakes of the Adirondack Mountains especially enjoying the Bouquet River with his loving companion of 23 years Irene Callisto.
Bill is survived by his sons Patrick and Tucker Shea (Cari) and grandchildren Kaylin, Jace and Carson of Portland, OR; Irene Callisto and her sons, Anton and Julian of San Francisco, CA; and siblings Lucy Abair (Alan), Susan Shea (Sonya Hanson), Petie Shea-Gamache (Joe Gamache), Danny Shea (deceased) Sarah Shea-Smith (Stephen Smith, deceased), Michael Shea (Becky Adams).
Uncle Billy is beloved by his nephews and nieces: Brian and Molly Abair; Billy, Angie, and Kevin Gamache; Emily, Matty and Sam Smith; Grady and Colin Shea.
Bill's elegant wit was endearing and his boisterous laugh was infectious. His extraordinary ability to make instant connections and deep friendships with people wherever he found himself was something very special and unique to Bill's nature and charm. His nephew summed it up by saying "He always made me feel good about myself and I was a better person for knowing him.' Bill's genuine interest in and appreciation of others is his legacy.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church in Winooski.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 30, 2019