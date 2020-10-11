1/1
William J. "Bill" Houston Ii
William "Bill" J. Houston II

St. Albans - William "Bill" J. Houston II of St. Albans, VT passed away on October 4, 2020. Bill was born on July 21, 1953 in Mt. Vernon, NY and served in the U.S. Army. He leaves his wife, Doris "Tootie" Clayton Houston; a son William "BJ" Houston III (Tonya) of Swanton, VT; two step-daughters, Hilary Viens and Heather Tallman; and two granddaughters Harper and Johanna. He also leaves behind two sisters, Rita Houston (Laura) and Debbie Baglio (Sal); and two brothers, Rich Houston (Tom) and Robert Houston (Kelly), in addition to many relatives in the New York area. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Keeper. He is predeceased by his parents William and Rita Houston, and a sister, Angela.

Bill was a lifelong Yankees fan who loved music and the ocean. He was an excellent cook who loved sharing meals with others. Family was very important to him.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's name to the radio station WFUV (wfuv.org).

A private family gathering will occur in the Summer of 2021.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
