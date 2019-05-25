|
William M. Haselton
Williston - William M. Haselton, 81, of Williston, passed away May 22, 2019, at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Burlington. He was born August 8, 1937 in Burlington, VT to Arthur E. and Grace L. (Green) Haselton. William was a member of the Vermont National Guard for twenty years.
He is survived by his sister Arlene H. Degree of Williston; his brother Raymond Haselton of Burlington; nephews John Haselton and Lawrence Degree and their families; and nieces Donna Booska and Laurie Scribner and their families.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 25, 2019