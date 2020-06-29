William M Tennien



Burlington - William M. Tennien, 88, died peacefully at McClure Miller Respite House on June 27, 2020. He was born in Burlington in 1932, son of Cloyde A. and Lucille M (Jimmo) Tennien. He attended Burlington schools and worked 40 years as a mechanic for many automobile dealerships in Chittenden County achieving Master Mechanic.



Bill (or Billy) had many friends and acquaintances and he loved cars. He specialized in Front End Alignment and when customers saw dramatic handling improvement of their car, he developed a following regardless of where he worked. Bill's reputation for excellence gave him the opportunity to align a 62 Corvette (owned by Astronaut Alan Shepard) and a Chrysler Turbine Concept Car (1 of only 55 made) which he was excited to drive home and show his family! Bill enlisted in the US Army at 21 where he attended Auto and Diesel Mechanic School deploying to Europe during the Korean Conflict. While there, he worked on personnel carriers, tanks, and trucks and was Honorably Discharged after 6 years of active duty. His dedication to his country continued with service in the Army National Guard retiring in 1992.



Bill pursued a beautiful woman from Winooski named Marilyn Lestage. Although she was widowed with 2 young boys, he embraced the responsibility by marrying her, loving those boys and completed his young family with 2 beautiful daughters. Dad loved working on anything broken no matter how challenging. A great example came from his growing family. He bought a fixer upper in the North End, but Marilyn was skeptical. Dad convinced her he could make it really nice and proceeded to completely gut and upgrade the interior of the entire house all during a week of "vacation". She loved it and he joked it would have been done sooner if he didn't have so many helpers! Bill had many passions. He collected cars enjoying fixing them up to sell or drive in antique parades; a NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan; wood working and refinishing furniture; and singing songs of the 50's doing a great version of The Mills Brother's hit Cab Driver. He was a loving, helpful, determined sweetheart of a man and he will be greatly missed, especially his humor and making people laugh!



He is survived by his daughter Tammy Delibac her husband Eric and their sons Jeffrey and Justin with Jenn and their son Jace; his son Tom Lestage his wife Karen and their sons William and his wife Christianna, and Griffin. He is also survived by his sister Lucille Foss, his brother Harry Tennien and wife Nancy, and many nieces and nephews.



Bill was predeceased by his wife Marilyn, daughter Joanne, and son James Lestage; his brothers Robert and Ronald; and his sisters Glenna Shagnon and Larraine Lesage.



A graveside service will be held in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Burlington VT where Bill will be accorded full military honors at 1:00 pm on Wednesday July 1, 2020.



Contributions in his memory may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St. Santa Monica, CA 90401.



Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









