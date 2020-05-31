William MacMillan Jr.
William MacMillan Jr.

Williston - William MacMillan Jr. 81 of Williston, VT passed away peacefully at his home on Friday May 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years Sandra. William leaves behind his children William MacMillan III and wife Lorna and grandson Sean, Tammy Roy and her husband Anthony and grandchildren Nicole Knowles and her husband Michael, Alannah and Zachary Roy. He also leaves great grandchildren Collyn, Addlyn Knowles, his brother Robert MacMillan and wife Marion from Maine. Sister in law Barbara and husband Ike of Virginia and sister in law Debbie and husband Denis of Maine, as well as nieces: Terry, Robyn, Diane, Belinda, Lorna and Sylvia. Due to the current pandemic services will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers please support a no-kill rescue agency and shelter in your area. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
