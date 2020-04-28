|
|
William "Mike" Mallow
Burlington - William "Mike" Mallow, 88, of Burlington passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Mike was born in Bolton, VT to parent's William "Bill" Mallow and Gladys (Lawrence)
Mallow. Mike had a sister Vineta Cloy Pecor, who have all predeceased him.
Mike would often tell the story of the first time he laid his eyes on his beloved Ina Mae. He would tell us that it was love at first sight. He'd reflect back to the day he was painting a barn with a friend and saw Ina Mae (Besaw) walk by. He told his friend "I'm going to marry that girl one day" and on July 24, 1953 he and Ina were married and began their life together! They shared 65 years together. Their first journey together was a move to Oklahoma where he was stationed after joining the US Air Force. After his discharge they moved back home along with their first child to help with the family business, Mallow's Market, in So. Hinesburg. He later bought the Market from his father and ran it with his family for another 21 years. The Mallow's Market buck pool was known by hunters near and far. Mike looked forward with pride to the yearly event. The buck pool was known as one of the largest in the state. Many were lucky enough to get their polaroid picture posted on the board with their catch, and get reported daily on the radio.
After 21 years as a store owner working 7 days a week, Mike sold the market and started new careers. A salesman for Leisure World Pools, and a truck driver for Ryder Rental up to his retirement.
Mike's life revolved around family, friends, and the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and late in life...golfing. Mike and Ina entertained many friends and family at their home. They were amazing dancers and it was always a treat to watch them dancing the jitterbug at party or wedding. A skilled hunter, many hunting trips, and stories to go with them. Mike recorded a "hole in one" at the West Bolton CC and said he was lucky not a lot of golfers were out that day so he didn't have to buy many beers! During his Mallow's Market days Mike would always be there for friends in need and many looked up to Mike as an honest and decent man.
Mike's devoted, loving, and beautiful wife Ina Mae predeceased him in 2019. He leaves his three children, Wm. Michael Mallow and wife Denise of Saratoga Springs NY, Annette Palmer and husband Tony of Williston VT, and Stacey Peet and husband Fred Peet of Gastonia NC; 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He also leaves two special nieces, Janet Russell and husband David, and Carolyn Bourgeois and husband Marcel.
He can rest now, dancing with Ina Mae to big band music in the sky. Dad...thank you for passing on your life's meanings onto us as we continue forward in our life's journeys. Peace at last, you will always be in our hearts!
We would like to thank the staff at Birchwood Terrace, and Bayada who in Dad's final days were courageous, so professional, and made him very comfortable.
There will be no visiting hours. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please give to the of VT: www.act.alz.org/donate. The arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020