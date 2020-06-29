William Mark Tennien
Burlington - William M. Tennien of Burlington died peacefully on June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wed, July 1, 2020 in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Ave., Burlington. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Free Press. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.