William Mark Tennien



Burlington - William M. Tennien of Burlington died peacefully on June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wed, July 1, 2020 in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Ave., Burlington. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Free Press. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.









