William Mark Tennien
William Mark Tennien

Burlington - William M. Tennien of Burlington died peacefully on June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wed, July 1, 2020 in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Ave., Burlington. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's Free Press. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Condolences to all of the Tennien and Lestage family. Bill will certainly be missed by all of the people he touched in life.
Cathy Foley
Family
