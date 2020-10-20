William "Bill" Mason Jackson
William ("Bill") Mason Jackson (82) died peacefully in his sleep on October 15, 2020, following a short illness.
On January 5th, 1938, Bill was born the 7th of 13 children to Carroll and Pauline (Mason) Jackson in Columbia, NH. He graduated from Canaan (Vermont) High School, where he played on a variety of athletic teams. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Dora (Paradis) in September 1958.
He worked at the Ethan Allen Factory in Beecher Falls, VT, and then moved to Milton, VT where he built a home for his family. He graduated from Trinity College and worked at IBM Systems in Essex, VT until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of the Army Reserve.
Bill was an avid card player who also enjoyed the outdoor life: baseball, fishing, hunting, riding snowmobiles and ATVs, camping with his siblings and grandchildren, developing a maze of hiking trails on his land, spending time at the Gibou, repeatedly dismantling and reassembling his tractor, and committing to memory every back road in Vermont, New Hampshire, and any place he visited.
At family reunions, "Uncle Bill" was famous for organizing pancake breakfasts for the many attendees, always engaging assistance from any child who expressed an interest … or who just happened to be standing nearby.
In his later years, Bill could be found at the Milton Diner every morning seeking edification and sharing wisdom with staff and diners alike. Bill made "pushing the envelope" an art form. He had a wide variety of opinions, which he was never hesitant to share loudly and frequently with both friends and strangers. His clear voice rang out while attending the many events in which his grandchildren, or those who called him "Uncle Bill", participated.
In his final years, Bill received unparalleled care, compassion, and kindness from the staff at Ethan Allen Residence and, more recently, Bayada Hospice. Our family will always be grateful for their exemplary support.
His renowned sense of humor remained steadfast until his final days.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Dora; daughter Janet Lee and son-in-law Glen; son Gary and partner Susan; grandchildren Katie, Abbie, Alexander, Willy, and Alexa; great grandchildren William and L. J.; and family members Carroll (Tom) and Janice, Carol, Robert and Lucille, Connie, Laurice, Joanne and Tom Carlson, Jeanine Fitzpatrick, Helen and Sam Curtis, Shirley, Ted and Denise, Leo and Lucille Paradis, Roger Paradis, as well as many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by Gordon and Joyce Frizzell, Richard, Paul, David, and Audrey Jackson and Bob Templeton.
A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Alberts Cemetery in West Stewartstown, NH on October 24 at 11:30 AM. Arrangements are being made for live streaming of the service. A URL will be provided and posted when available on the Jenkins and Newman website. (https://www.jenkinsnewman.com/obituaries/
).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Ethan Allen Residence (a Living Well Community), Attn: Mary Mougey, 1200 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408.
He was well-loved and is already dearly missed.