William "Bill" McGinley
North Hero - William "Bill" McGinley, passed away on October 19, 2019 surrounded by his family after a year long battle with cancer.
Born in Burlington, Vt on July 20, 1955 the son of Jerry and Janice McGinley, Bill grew up in Essex Jct and spent summers on Lake Champlain; many hours of water skiing behind the Chris Craft on Malletts Bay! Winters were spent skiing at Madonna Mountain.
Aside from briefly living in Louisiana, Bill was a true Vermonter who loved boating on the lake with Carolyn and playing the drums with the guys. Not quite The Rolling Stones but they tried! Bill was a kind, wise, humble man with a quick wit who will be missed by many. He was the owner of Frontier Fence Co based in No Hero.
Bill leaves his loving fiancé, Carolyn Sweet, who was a devoted, loving, and caring partner; his mother Janice Hayes; sister Sharon Bartelloni (Peter) of Norfolk, MA and sons Michael and Nick; sister Katherine Wessel of Ketchum, Idaho; sister Linda Murphy of Hailey, Idaho and daughters Erin and Megan. He was predeceased by his father Jerry McGinley and niece Alissa Bartelloni.
We would like to express our extreme thanks to our cousin Tim McGinley who was always like a brother to Bill and was of valuable assistance during this difficult time. Also a thank you to the staff and volunteers at the McClure-Miller UVM Respite Center for their exceptional care and compassion.
As were Bill's wishes there will be no services but a private family ceremony in So Hero at a later date. Please visit www.awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019