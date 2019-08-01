Services
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
(802) 849_6261
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Fairfax, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Meisenzahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Meisenzahl


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Meisenzahl

South Burlington - William Vincent Meisenzahl, 92, passed away at Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester on Tuesday July 30, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, Fairfax. Burial will follow in the family lot in All Saints Cemetery in Richford. The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now