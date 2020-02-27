|
|
William Moore
Jericho - William Moore of Jericho passed away on February 24, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75 years old. William was born in Burlington, VT on February 9, 1945 to Gordon and Gladys Moore.
William started working at IBM in August of 1965 and retired in 2010, he also served his country with honor in Vietnam from 1968 until 1969 and joined the National Guard in 1964.
He married Donna (Mobbs) Moore on July 3, 1965 at Holy Family Church in Essex Jct. William loved spending time with his family, he enjoyed races, the casino and camping.
He is survived by his wife Donna Moore, his children Susan Moore, William Moore Jr., Thomas Moore.
His grandchildren Jessica Moore and her partner Derek Martin, Kayla Moore and Lydia Larocque.
His great grandchildren Addison Martin and Alex Martin.
He is also survived by his beloved sister Patricia Simmonds-Allen and husband Bill Allen. Brother Gordon Moore and his wife Colleen Moore, sister in laws Mary Mobbs and Alice Young, as well as many nieces and nephews and special nephew Rick Parizo
He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters, brother Terry Moore and many dear friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2:00 until 5:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Ready Funeral Home in Essex Jct. Burial will take place in the spring at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Jericho. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020