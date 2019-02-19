|
|
In Loving Memory of
William "Bid" Spear Jr.
5/3/31 - 2/19/18
...hard to believe it's been a year since you've been gone! We miss your kindness, sense of humor, positive attitude and the respect and trust you showed toward others. We miss that we'll never get to go ice fishing with you on Monkton pond or cruising around the lake fishing on Shee Agreez. Will also miss watching sports on TV and arguing about our favorite teams or just sitting on the bench on the front deck in the sun talking about our day. Though we still talk to you daily, even if it's just saying hello, it's not the same
and we miss it.
Deer camp was a special place…the stories, the poker games…and the occasional hunting. We miss the Sunday afternoon roast beef dinners at camp where enough food was always cooked for whoever showed up. Or just driving to camp to fill the bird feeders and watch the chipmunks as they race around filling their cheeks with bird seed.
…and so much more!
Always in our hearts and never forgotten!
Your Loving Family…
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 19, 2019