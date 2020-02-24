|
William T. "Tom" Rylant
Burlington - William T. (Tom) Rylant, Jr. 85, died at UVM Medical Center on February 20. 2020, son of William T. Rylant, Sr and Emma Gingras Rylant.
Tom was a lifetime member of BPOE 916 and the American Legion. He also was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
He is survived by his children, Windee Girouard (Robert), Michael (Laurie), Lexi, William III, David, Todd (Danielle), Gerry and Jeffrey. Also long time companion, Kay Flanders and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was predeceased by his father and mother, and sister, Dot Leavitt, and brother, Norm Rylant.
Visiting hours will be at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Winooski, VT on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and a short service to follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. A full obituary can be viewed on line at www.lavignefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020