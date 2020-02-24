Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rylant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William T. "Tom" Rylant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William T. "Tom" Rylant Obituary
William T. "Tom" Rylant

Burlington - William T. (Tom) Rylant, Jr. 85, died at UVM Medical Center on February 20. 2020, son of William T. Rylant, Sr and Emma Gingras Rylant.

Tom was a lifetime member of BPOE 916 and the American Legion. He also was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.

He is survived by his children, Windee Girouard (Robert), Michael (Laurie), Lexi, William III, David, Todd (Danielle), Gerry and Jeffrey. Also long time companion, Kay Flanders and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was predeceased by his father and mother, and sister, Dot Leavitt, and brother, Norm Rylant.

Visiting hours will be at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Winooski, VT on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and a short service to follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. A full obituary can be viewed on line at www.lavignefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -