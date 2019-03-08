|
|
William Wooster Howe
- - William Wooster Howe, 84, "Bill" left this world on March 1, 2019 - just a week shy of his 85th birthday. He is survived by his wife of over 24 years, Dee Corliss Howe; his son, Jeff; daughter, Lori Ann; and a large extended family including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill grew up on the Howe family farm on Whitney Hill in Tunbridge, VT. He served in U.S. Army in Europe during the Korean War. He married and raised 2 children with Janice Taylor. Bill worked at Ethan Allen Furniture for many years.
When Bill was 60, he married Dee with whom he traveled across the U.S. and completed a mission in Texas for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. They returned from Texas with Blanco, their faithful dog. Bill loved animals, including his cat Boots, the world's most unlovable cat.
Bill is remembered for his sense of humor and friendly greeting for everybody he met. Bill is also remembered for his love of pie - his favorite being, "Any, so long as it's pie" and for his love for Vermont.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 73 Essex Way, Essex Jct., VT.
A burial with full military honors as well as a Masonic and Eastern Star services will be held later this spring in the Village Cemetery in Tunbridge, VT.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019