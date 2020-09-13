Willis 'Bill' Fifield



South Hero - Willis 'Bill' Fifield, 80, of South Hero, died Thursday, September 10, 2018 at his home in South Hero. He was born in Burlington to Fiske and Jesse Minckler Fifield. He graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1958, enlisted in the Air Force and served briefly on active duty. He subsequently attended Champlain College, UVM and University of Connecticut. He went into the insurance business with his father, and was an independent agent in South Hero until his retirement in 2000. He enjoyed small engine repair work. He also enjoyed many summers on the Lake, boating and fishing.



He married Bonnie Flint of Newport in 1962 and they spent many years together in South Hero; they divorced in 1983. He leaves his daughter, Dana Fifield Garrett and husband Scott of Durham, NC and son Curt Fifield of Raleigh, NC, twin brother David Fifield of Clifton Park, NY as well as several nieces and a nephew; he leaves his longtime friend and companion, Lillian Champney.



A memorial will be held Thursday, September 17 at 1100 am at the Blue Paddle tent beside his home. Arrangements by Champlain Crematory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store