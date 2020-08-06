Willy August Marquardt



Essex - Willy August Marquardt, 82, passed Saturday August 1, 2020. He was born to the late August and Maria Marquardt, April 22,1938 in Schramberg-Sulgen Germany. He came to the United States in 1956. He met Elizabeth Kurzik, the love of his life, and was married September 23, 1961. They lived in Waldwick, New Jersey, before relocating to Essex Vermont.



Willy worked as a tool maker and programmer at General Electric, in Burlington Vermont, for 26 years until his retirement in 1994. His eye for detail made him a very precise tool maker. Always a dedicated worker, he enjoyed going to work each day. Willy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Marquardt, daughter Heidi Marquardt (Michael Lee), sons Richard Marquardt (Deborah Marquardt) and Kurt Marquardt (Hong Pan); grandchildren Lucas, Seth, Eli and Kristen. He was predeceased by his son John Marquardt.



Willy would say his greatest accomplishments in life were his children and being a loving husband to his wife, Liz. Ever observant, he was a thoughtful communicator who deeply cared for his family. He enjoyed traveling back to the Black Forest region of Germany, loving the scenery and enjoying long walks with family. He had a special love for German and jazz music, and he loved to watch his grandchildren play piano and participate in sports. Willy enjoyed taking walks, almost daily, with his wife, by himself, or with his children and grandchildren. Visits with grandpa often included a stroll after a wonderful family meal. Willy continued to take walks until the end, under the sunshine he so loved.



At Willys request, no service will be held.



Donations may be sent to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, NH.









