- - 8/15/31-6/10/19 Wilma Grace Boutin, age 87, passed away peacefully at Respite House after a battle with cancer. Wilma was born August 15, 1931 in Bakers?eld, VT. As a child she grew up helping raise horses and playing music with her parents and siblings. As an adult she had six kids of her own. In 1966 she met her husband Roderick Boutin and was joined with five more children. Together the two raised eleven children. Wilma grew a passion for cooking and baking. For over 50 years, she went into business with Rod, owning multiple restaurants including; Madeline's Bakery, Doughgirl's Bakery & Coffee Shop, Carol Lee Bakery, and Doughboy's Bakery & Coffee Shop. Over the years she became an amazing cake decorator. Wilma was also a self-taught pianist and would pass her talent to her kids all the way down to her Great Great Grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and art. She would make her own pottery, ceramics, paintings, and later in life wood working. She is survived by her caretakers, Husband Roderick Boutin, Granddaughter Carol Gratton. Survived by children; Susan Pare, Merwin and Misty Coolidge, Dennis Coolidge, David and Chi Coolidge, Linda Colon and Clay Vagnini, Barry and Tammy Sutherland, Mark Sutherland, Susanne Michelle and Rick Barton, and Robert and Tracy Boutin. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by Mother, Emma Young, Father, Henry Tanner, all of her siblings, and her children; Alice Brown, Roderick Win?eld and Diane Boutin. A private burial will be held for immediate family. There will be a Celebration of Life on August 17, 2019, at 852 Mill Pond Road, Colchester, VT. in lieu of ?owers, donations may be made to UVMHN McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019