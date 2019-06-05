|
|
Winston Charles Lyon
- - Winston Charles Lyon went to be with the Lord as his family comforted him on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Born on February 16, 2019 at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, he was the son of John W. and Jennifer (Clark) Lyon.
Winston spent his short life in the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD). He enjoyed his mom reading Harry Potter books to him. In addition, he also enjoyed a couple days outside in the sun thanks to a team of nurses, respiratory therapists, NPs, PAs and doctors who all helped make that happen.
A very special thank you to Winston's primary team and the entire ICN Staff at CHaD, who showed him a great deal of love and support. More specifically, Winston's favorite nurse Kate Richards who in spite of many other duties took the time to read and visit with him even when she was not on shift.
Winston would also like to thank Reverend Eleanor Kimball for her special baptism service in which he wore a bowtie given to him by his favorite nurse.
Survivors include his parents, John and Jennifer Lyon of Barre; paternal grandparents William and Ann Lyon of Northfield; maternal grandparents Gene and Sue Clark of Barre; great-grandmother Alberta Sawyer of Montpelier; and great-grandmother Barbara Wilkins of Barre; aunts and uncles Kimberly and David Abare of Salem, NH and Wendy Clark and her partner, Jeremy Salvatori of Barre; as well as his cousins David and Garrett Abare of Salem, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Winston's name may be made to the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD), who performed at an extremely high level of care. CHaD, In Memory of Winston Lyon, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
A graveside service celebrating Winston's life will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. A gathering will occur immediately following the burial.
The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre, is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 5, 2019