Winston Dezaine
Johnson - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved uncle, Winston Dezaine, 96, on July 2nd at the Manor Nursing Home in Morrisville, Vermont. He was born in Johnson, VT on May 9, 1924 to Fred and Nellie (Marcy) Dezaine.
Winston completed the eighth grade and entered the workforce to help provide income for his family at various jobs such as farming for Alden Manchester on the Hogback Road and working at the Johnson Woolen Mill.
In 1942 Winston married Dorothy Darling of Craftsbury, VT. A year later Winston enlisted in the United States Army and began his basic infantry training at Fort Devens, MA completing it in England. June 6, 1944, the invasion of Normandy, France was one of the largest, most significant amphibious operations in the history of warfare. Of the five beach landings by US and Allied troops, the US landed at Utah and Omaha. Winston was among the brave soldiers at Omaha. Many years later, Winston recalled thinking he would never again see his Vermont home. He fought in battle after battle including the Battle of the Bulge and by 1945 Allied forces were advancing across Nazi Germany in town by town, street by street, home by home and room by room combat. Combined efforts of Allied troops including the Army Paratroopers who landed behind enemy lines prior to the invasion of Normandy resulted in victory over the German soldiers. Little did Hitler know that the young, United States soldiers he called "Boy Scouts" would best even his most skilled troops.
Following the war, Winston returned home to Johnson, VT and went to work for Eastern Magnesia Talc Company in the mines. Some years later he accepted an opportunity to manage a new talc milling and mining operation in the southern part of Vermont. An aging and tired mica mill proved challenging for Winston but he persevered and brought the mill back to life and profitability for the talc company. A shortage of quality talc caused the company to eventually plan to shut down its three mines in Johnson, Waterbury and Windsor and when Winston heard the news, he and a colleague took it upon themselves to drill test holes in the mines. They discovered a body of talc that was to be the purest in the world which attracted the company, Johnson & Johnson to purchase the talc company which was called Windsor Minerals at that time. The body of talc Winston discovered would later be estimated to have produced one million tons. Not bad for an eighth-grade graduate!
Winston was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy in 2006. They were both predeceased by a child at birth. He leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Memories and condolences may be shared at dgfunerals.com
. A private burial will be held for Winston on July 13, 2020 and in light of Covid-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winston's memory may be made to The Manor, Inc. at 577 Washington Hwy, Morrisville, VT 05661. Our sincere appreciation for the professional and caring help (and spoiling) they gave our Uncle Winston.