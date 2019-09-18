|
|
Winston Lewis
Montgomery/ Safety Harbor, FH - Winston Lewis passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 with her loving husband, Timothy Chapin, and her four children by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Pratt Hall, Montgomery Historical Society, 2044 N Main Street, Montgomery, VT.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019