Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Pratt Hall, Montgomery Historical Society,
2044 N Main Street,
Montgomery, VT
Winston Lewis Obituary
Winston Lewis

Montgomery/ Safety Harbor, FH - Winston Lewis passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 with her loving husband, Timothy Chapin, and her four children by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Pratt Hall, Montgomery Historical Society, 2044 N Main Street, Montgomery, VT.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019
