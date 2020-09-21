Yvette Irene DuhamelSouth Burlington - Yvette Irene Duhamel, 91, of South Burlington died September 14, 2020, at her home.She was born March 22, 1929.The daughter of the late Lucy (Grenier) and Leo Duhamel of, Winooski, VT. She retired from Fanny Allan Hospital where she had been employed as a registered nurse for 37 years. All while caring for her ailing father until his death. She is survived by her sister Beatrice (Duhamel) Mayville of Anna Maria Island, FL. and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington where her funeral service will be held on September 25th at 2 PM.Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service