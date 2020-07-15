Yvonne B. Saltus



Milton - Yvonne (Bigue) Saltus, a life-long Vermont resident passed away peacefully on July 13th with her loving husband by her side.



She was born November 14, 1944 in Colchester Vermont, the daughter of late Cecile and Joseph Bigue. She was the middle child with two older, and two younger siblings. In 1986 she married Jim Saltus.



She was predeceased by her mother and father Cecile Bigue and Joseph Bigue,and a brother, Raymond. She leaves behind her husband Jim Saltus, two boys, Bobby Lawrence and Dickie & Sherri Lawrence, two step daughters, Corinne Sweeney and Tammy Saltus, Two sisters, Teresa & Dan Pitts and Jeannette & Dave Santerre, her brother Richard & Nancy Bigue, also sister-in-law Peggy Bishop and several grandchildren.



Yvonne graduated from Winooski HS and went onto work at IBM and later in her career switched to retail.She made many new friends at Wal-mart. When Yvonne was not working, she was spending time with family and friends. If she was not out to dinner or playing cards with her sisters - she could be found at a local campground in her RV. There was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time around the picnic table,bonfires,playing games and socializing with all the campers. Yvonne also liked to go on shopping and casino trips with her sisters and their husbands. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her - especially around Christmas. At Christmas time Yvonne lit up brighter than the star on her tree.



There will be a private celebration of life held in honor of Yvonne. Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation, a proud member of the LaVigne Funeral Home Family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store