|
|
Zenneth (Zen) Lagrow
Essex - Zenneth (Zen) Lagrow, 77, passed away on December 9, 2018, in Bradenton, Florida. He was born June 12, 1941 to Alonzo and Isabelle (Bushey) Lagrow in Bakersfield, Vermont. He was the youngest of four children; his brothers Carlton and Arnold predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Sue (Handl), his sister, Betty Carroll (Wesley), his four children, Tammy Lagrow, Todd Lagrow (Tina), Jodi Girouard (Jim) and John Lagrow (Ligia); and his two stepsons, Randy Leggett (Tara) and Christopher Leggett (Suzie). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons. His family will have a funeral on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 12:00 PM at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Guests are also invited to join Zen's family at the St. John's Club in Burlington at 3:00 PM for a celebration of his life.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from June 2 to June 9, 2019