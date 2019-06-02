Services
St John Vianney Church
160 Hinesburg Rd
South Burlington, VT 05403
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
South Burlington, VT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Club
Burlington, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zenneth Lagrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zenneth (Zen) Lagrow


1941 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zenneth (Zen) Lagrow Obituary
Zenneth (Zen) Lagrow

Essex - Zenneth (Zen) Lagrow, 77, passed away on December 9, 2018, in Bradenton, Florida. He was born June 12, 1941 to Alonzo and Isabelle (Bushey) Lagrow in Bakersfield, Vermont. He was the youngest of four children; his brothers Carlton and Arnold predeceased him. He is survived by his wife, Sue (Handl), his sister, Betty Carroll (Wesley), his four children, Tammy Lagrow, Todd Lagrow (Tina), Jodi Girouard (Jim) and John Lagrow (Ligia); and his two stepsons, Randy Leggett (Tara) and Christopher Leggett (Suzie). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons. His family will have a funeral on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 12:00 PM at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Guests are also invited to join Zen's family at the St. John's Club in Burlington at 3:00 PM for a celebration of his life.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from June 2 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.