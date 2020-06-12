Alan Peterson
December 17, 1927 - June 07, 2020
Alan Peterson passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, with family at his side. Born in Radville, Saskatchewan, on December 17, 1927, to Lottie and Johan Peterson. Alan was a hardworking prairie boy, working the family farm, milk delivery, and laying rail with CPR.

Alan moved to British Columbia in 1948 and married the love of his life, Phylis. They settled in New Westminster, where Alan worked as a plumber's apprentice and then started Alan's Plumbing. In 1972, he joined New Westminster's engineering department as a Plumbing Inspector until 1986. Throughout his life, Alan was very involved with his community, including the Hyack swim club and as President of the New West Minor Hockey Association.

Alan is predeceased by his wife, Phylis; daughter, Paula Houwelling; and great-grandson, Brett Schuck. He is survived by his children, John, Arlene (Frank), Patti, Michael (Wendi), and Ivan (Kelly), and son-in-law, Jack, as well as numerous beloved grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Due to the current situation, a small family gathering will be held to celebrate Alan's life. In lieu of flowers, you might donate to your favourite charity.

Published in Burnaby Now from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
