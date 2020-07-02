MATRUNDOLA, Alda
Alda Matrundola, known to family and friends as 'Aldina' passed away on Saturday, June 27th at the age of 73 after a long battle with dementia. She was loved and will forever be remembered by her husband Salvatore, sons Vince (Samantha) and Goseph (Karen) and grandchildren Brooklyn, Colby, Cristian, Riley, Olivia and Avalyn. Aldina will also be remembered by her sisters, nieces, nephews and dear friends. A public visitation will be held at Bell & Burnaby Funeral Chapel, 4276 East Hasting, Burnaby on July 2nd from 3:00-4:30pm, to view and say goodbye to our beloved Aldina. Due to the current pandemic a private family Mass will be held the next day. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer Society. https://alzheimer.ca/en/bc/Donate-in-memory-and-in-honour
Condolences for the family may be left at www.bellburnaby.com
604-298-2525