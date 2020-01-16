MITRAVITZ, Alfred July 14, 1932 - December 27, 2019 Alfred passed away peacefully at Burnaby Hospital at the age of 87. He was predeceased by his sister June. Alfred is survived by his brothers, Bill (Eva), Ted (Norma); sisters Olga, Louise and many nieces, nephews and friends. Alfred enjoyed long walks in his neighborhood and the chats with taxi drivers on his trips to Brentwood Mall. There will be no service as per Alfred's request. Condolences for the family may be left at www.bellburnaby.com 604-298-2525
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020