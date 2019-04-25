Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Thomas CLARK. View Sign Obituary

CLARK, Alfred Thomas July 21, 1940 - March 28, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Alfie with his family at his side on March 28, 2019 at the age of 78. Alfie will be dearly missed and forever remembered by his wife Karen, the love of his life for 58 years, his kids Mike, Jeff (Lauren) and Sue, his cherished grandchildren Nicole, Cameron (Jessica)and Megan, his sisters Maureen (Terry), Sharon (Stu), his favourite nieces and nephew, their spouses and many great friends. Alfie grew up in Burnaby and graduated from Burnaby South. Karen and Alf raised three children while he worked as a guard at Oakalla Prison at night and attended UBC & SFU by day. His teaching career at North Delta Senior Secondary School was exemplary as he touched the hearts of many staff and students. As a result of his genuine desire to make people's lives better, Alf was one of the first recipients of the Queens Jubilee Medal for Outstanding Achievement for Public Service. He was a man of integrity, humility, and he called it the way it was. His love, humour, charisma and his unique perspective on the world are simply replaceable. We were all privileged to know him, he was a "Giant"of a man and we will always remember his smiling face suntanning on his deck in White Rock! A Celebration of Life "Open House" will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Glenbrook Park Amenities Centre 76 Jamieson Court, New Westminster. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Burnaby Firefighters Charitable Society,





