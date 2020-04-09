Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Lillian (Would) SCAMBLER. View Sign Obituary

SCAMBLER, Alice Lillian (Would) Passed away peacefully March 26, 2020. Born April 24, 1921 in Swift Current, Sask. Moved to Burnaby in 1926 with her family where she worked, married and raised her own family. She worked for Dr. G. McKee for 7 years and for Royal Oak Drugs for 30 years. She enjoyed playing golf, many camping holidays with her family, and numerous fishing and road trips with her husband Elmer of 48 years. Loved by her husband their 4 children; Lorraine Milley (Patrick), Harvey (Rick) (wife Elaine), Marlene Hebner (Ryan), Eleanor Forman (Myles), 11 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. Predeceased Elmer Richard Scambler (1991), daughter Lorraine (1993), Harry Winter (2nd husband, 8 years), 3 great grandchildren, her parents James and Lillian Would and 4 sisters. She will be in our hearts always.





