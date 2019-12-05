Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew James BALDWIN. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of . Andrew James Baldwin May 18, 1989 - November 11, 2019 Our beloved son, boyfriend, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin Andrew unexpectedly passed away at the young age of 30. He is predeceased by his grandfather, father, brother, auntie's and uncles. Andrew had a passion for sports, in particular his time playing lacrosse with the New Westminster Salmonbellies. Andrew had an unwavering loyalty to friends and family. He is survived by his girl Nikki, Mom and step-dad, Julie and Ben Macdonald, Grandma Ila, Nana Anne and many family members. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 6 from 12pm to 4pm at Sapperton Pensioners Hall, 318 Keary Street, New Westminster. Enter basement at the rear.





