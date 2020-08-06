BATTILANA, Anna Maria Born May 1942, passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age of 78. She was predeceased by her husband Pietro and sons Claudio and Gianni. She is survived by her grandchildren Cory and Jennifer and great granddaughter Brooklynn, among other family members. Anna was born in Italy and moved to Canada with her husband and sons in the early 60's. She was known for her avid love of gardening and cooking. She will be greatly missed. A small service will be held on August 15th 2020 to remember her.







