HILL, Arlene
With broken hearts we announce the passing of Arlene Hill on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at home with family by her side. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandma, auntie and great auntie; Arlene lost a hard-fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Murray, of 44 years; her son, Michael (Susan) Hill; her daughters Mandy Yee and Melissa (Jim) Rowson and her 6 grandsons Cole, Jayden, Wyatt, Cooper, Oliver and Mikey. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family, including sisters Beverley (Ron) Jones and Dianna Brett (Don Morse) and by her brother, Robert (Donna) Brett as well as many nieces and nephews. Arlene was predeceased by her parents, Isabel (nee McCombie) and Robert Brett. Arlene was born on August 23, 1953 in Vancouver, British Columbia. She married the love of her life, Murray Hill, on May 29, 1976 in Vancouver, BC. Arlene began her career working for the Toronto Dominion Bank in Vancouver, in the head office. In 1985, Arlene and Murray took a leap of faith and ventured off on their own to start several (Ace) businesses in both Canada and the U.S. Arlene leaves behind a legacy of family, love and giving back to her community. Arlene believed in the importance of family and tradition; always encouraging and hosting family dinners every Sunday and regular get togethers with extended family who she held so dear. She loved getting together with the girls in the family to enjoy food, games, wine and endless laughter. Arlene was blessed with three children and six grandsons. She loved supporting all their interests and hobbies and watching them learn and grow. She attended countless dance recitals, sports games, swimming lessons and school concerts. She was their biggest cheerleader, most accurate scorekeeper, and was always in their corner, win or lose. Her grandsons were her greatest pride and joy and motivated her to battle cancer as she desperately wanted to watch them grow up to be fine young men. She delighted in big family holiday get togethers and spoiling her grandsons, especially on Christmas morning. She loved traveling, socializing with her long-time neighbours and playing a great game of cards, of which, she often won. In retirement, Arlene lived out her love for travel. Whether it be Asia, European river cruises, one-too-many European churches, or Oktoberfest, her favourite places to return to were New York, Las Vegas, and Hawaii. Murray and Arlene enjoyed a yearly trip to Hawaii and last year enjoyed a final trip with their children and grandchildren. In 2008, Arlene and Murray purchased a vacation home in Goodyear, Arizona. They grew to love desert life, meeting new friends and neighbours over happy hours and welcoming friends and family into their home for much needed getaways. Murray and Arlene, ever the consummate hosts, would ensure that their guests always had an incredible time. From home-cooked meals to dinners out, plenty of pool time, shopping and baseball games, it was quality time that friends and family were so grateful for. Arlene also believed in giving back to her community and helping others, though never looking for recognition. Skilled in crocheting, Arlene spent countless hours sourcing materials and spent every evening crafting beautiful receiving blankets and burp cloths which she lovingly donated to the RCH Foundation. She also delighted in putting together hampers for local families, especially single moms, to help brighten holiday times for others in need. She would be pleased to know how many benefitted from her generosity. She had a great sense of humour, listened closely and gave thoughtful advice. She taught us to keep family close, to laugh often and to not take a day for granted. She showed us the value of hard work, and the joy of true love and we are so grateful for our time with her. Together with her greatest love, Murray, she built a strong family who we hope she will watch over and be proud of, as we try and find a way to carry on without her. Arlene will be deeply and sadly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the many kind doctors, nurses and staff at Fraser Health Home Care who provided above and beyond care for our beloved wife and mother. In accordance with Covid-19 protocols, a private family gathering is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's memory to the BC Cancer Agency are much appreciated. "Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not". We will keep you forever in our hearts.
Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel 604-521-4881 www.kearneyfs.com