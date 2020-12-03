1/
FOUQUETTE, Armande Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in New Westminster, at the age of 86. Predeceased by husband Peter and grandson Matthew. She will be sadly missed by children Albert and Lori, Susanne and Garry, Diane and Dennis, Raymond and Linda and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses on 3 South at Royal Columbian Hospital for their care and kindness these past two months. Due to the current covid restrictions, a private family service will be held Wednesday, December 2nd @ 1:00 pm at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Reverend Mariano Barreto as celebrant. Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel 604-521-4881 www.kearneyfs.com




Published in Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.
