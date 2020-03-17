MAJOR, Barbara Annie 1936 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara on March 13, 2020 at the age of 83. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Alex. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by sons Alan (Debbie), Brian (Trishia), daughter Barbi (Russ), 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and her sister Pat (Bob) Nottingham. A celebration of Life for the family, will be held at a later date. Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel 604-521-4881
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020