It is with much sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Barbara Kay Der (nee Dimsdale), former councillor for the City of Burnaby, devoted volunteer, and humanitarian. Barbara leaves us with an extensive list of accomplishments that form her body of work and represent her active participation in many areas, including local and provincial politics, the non-profit sector, and many community organizations. She was the recipient of a number of recognitions and awards for her community service including the Paul Harris Fellow Award, National Capital Commission Volunteer Award, BCWLC Mary Ozolin Award, Special Olympics Volunteer of the Year, YWCA Woman of Distinction Nominee, BC Community Achievement Award, Burnaby and New West Seniors of Distinction Awards, and most recently, the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers awarded by the Governor General of Canada.



Barbara was born in McLennan, Alberta, before moving to Vancouver where she attended Point Grey Secondary. Mother of four, Barbara lived for many years in Burnaby and New Westminster. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Charlene Ferguson; parents, Sybil and Alfred Dimsdale; brother, Norman; and sisters, Anne Dimsdale and Lane Carich. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Shelley, and her husband, Dan Watson; daughter, Valerie Smith, and her son, Conrad Der; siblings, Shirley Hewitt, Gordon Dimsdale, Jerry Dimsdale, and Sharon Franks; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and the rest of her beloved family and cherished friends.



We will miss her vibrancy, her flaming red hair as she drove around in her convertible, and, most of all, her laughter - which would fill a room.



A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Burnaby Lake Rowing Pavilion, 6871 Roberts St. Burnaby, with tea following. In lieu of flowers, donations most gratefully acknowledged to the following: L'arche Foundation "We All Belong" campaign (L'arche Vancouver) and Special Olympics Burnaby.

