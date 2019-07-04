Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara K. DER. View Sign Obituary

It is with much sadness we announce the passing of our mother, Barbara Kay Der (nee Dimsdale). Former Councillor for the City of Burnaby, devoted volunteer & humanitarian. Barbara leaves us with an extensive list of accomplishments that form her body of work and represent her active participation in many areas including local and provincial politics, the non-profit sector and many community organizations. Recipient of a number of recognitions and awards for her community service including the Paul Harris Fellow Award, National Capital Commission Volunteer Award, BCWLC Mary Ozolin Award, Special Olympics Volunteer of the Year, YWCA Woman of Distinction Nominee, BC Community Achievement Award, Burnaby and New West Seniors of Distinction Awards and most recently, the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers awarded by the Governor General of Canada. Barbara was born in McLennan, Alberta before moving to Vancouver where she attended Point Grey Secondary. Mother of 4, Barbara lived for many years in Burnaby and New Westminster. Predeceased by her youngest daughter Charlene Ferguson, parents Sybil and Alfred Dimsdale, brother Norman Dimsdale, sisters Anne Dimsdale and Lane Carich. Barbara is survived by her daughter Shelley and husband Dan Watson, daughter Valerie Smith and son Conrad Der, siblings Shirley Hewitt, Gordon Dimsdale, Jerry Dimsdale and Sharon Franks, 6 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and the rest of her beloved family and cherished friends. We will miss her vibrancy, her flaming red hair as she drove around in her convertible, and most of all her laughter which would fill a room. Celebration of Life is being held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Burnaby Lake Rowing Pavilion, 6871 Roberts St. Burnaby with Tea following. In lieu of flowers donations most gratefully acknowledged to the following: L'arche Foundation "We All Belong" campaign (L'arche Vancouver) & Special Olympics Burnaby. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from July 4 to July 5, 2019

