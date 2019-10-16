Barry G. REID (September 05, 1955 - October 01, 2019)
Obituary

On October 1, 2019, I lost the love of my life.

Born in Edmonton, AB, grew up in Prince George, BC, and later moved to the coast. Survived by his wife, Carla (Brittain); brother, Robert (Christine); sisters, Patricia (Amos) and Brenda (Mike); seven nieces; one nephew; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents, George and Evelyn Reid.

Gone to soon my love you will be missed by all.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Oct. 16 to Nov. 15, 2019
