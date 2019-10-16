On October 1, 2019, I lost the love of my life.
Born in Edmonton, AB, grew up in Prince George, BC, and later moved to the coast. Survived by his wife, Carla (Brittain); brother, Robert (Christine); sisters, Patricia (Amos) and Brenda (Mike); seven nieces; one nephew; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents, George and Evelyn Reid.
Gone to soon my love you will be missed by all.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
