Dearly missed by family, Trudi (Kevin), Pauline, Rory (Alice); grandchildren, Emmett and Sidney; and partner, Sheila. He emigrated to Canada in 1967 from Dublin. In 1975 he started as an instrumentation technician for Western System Controls, later becoming VP and Director. A craftsman, he enjoyed carving, making jewellery, and building anything mechanical. He built two wooden kayaks that he used with great enthusiasm. He had a passion for travelling, gardening, stamp collecting, and reading. A farewell gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Burnaby Now from May 17 to June 15, 2019