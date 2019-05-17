Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Michael O'Sullivan. View Sign Obituary

Dearly missed by family, Trudi (Kevin), Pauline, Rory (Alice); grandchildren, Emmett and Sidney; and partner, Sheila. He emigrated to Canada in 1967 from Dublin. In 1975 he started as an instrumentation technician for Western System Controls, later becoming VP and Director. A craftsman, he enjoyed carving, making jewellery, and building anything mechanical. He built two wooden kayaks that he used with great enthusiasm. He had a passion for travelling, gardening, stamp collecting, and reading. A farewell gathering will be held at a later date.

