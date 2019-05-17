Barry Michael O'Sullivan (March 06, 1943 - April 29, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry Michael O'Sullivan.
Obituary

Dearly missed by family, Trudi (Kevin), Pauline, Rory (Alice); grandchildren, Emmett and Sidney; and partner, Sheila. He emigrated to Canada in 1967 from Dublin. In 1975 he started as an instrumentation technician for Western System Controls, later becoming VP and Director. A craftsman, he enjoyed carving, making jewellery, and building anything mechanical. He built two wooden kayaks that he used with great enthusiasm. He had a passion for travelling, gardening, stamp collecting, and reading. A farewell gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Burnaby Now from May 17 to June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.