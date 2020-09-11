Beatrice Louise McMillan (Woolsey), a longtime resident of Burnaby, BC, passed away on September 7, 2020, at the age of 94.



Bea was born in Vancouver. She spent her childhood years at Barnet Beach in Burnaby and graduated from Burnaby North High (1944). She attended Pitman Business College and worked at Canadian Transport until 1951. She married Robert (Bob) McMillan in May 1950. She worked at Eaton's Brentwood for many years, retiring in 1991. Bea and Bob raised four children in the Brentwood Park area of Burnaby. She was active volunteering with the Girl Guide Association, the Willingdon Heights United Church, and the Brentwood Park Elementary PTA, and loved handicrafts and the outdoors.



Bea was predeceased by Bob and is survived by her children, Peggy (Walter), Kathy, Donald, and Marjorie (John). She has six grandchildren, Tara, Rob (Sebastian), Kristina (Kent), Natalie (Scott), James (Lynsey), and John (Jordan); and two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Joshua.



Many thanks go out to the staff in the Coho Neighbourhood of Nicola Lodge for the care they gave Bea. There will be no service at this time. In lieu of cards and flowers, please consider a donation to Diabetes Canada or the Alzheimer Society of Canada in the name of Beatrice L. McMillan.



