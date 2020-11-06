We will bring Ben home to Nova Scotia

Ben's service will be announced at a later date, when his entire family can be together.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.atlanticfuneralhomes.com



Atlantic Funeral Home - Dartmouth Chapel

902-462-1434

Benjamin "Ben" Terrance Mercer, age 30 of Burnaby, BC, formerly of Musquodoboit Harbour, NS. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Ben was tragically taken from us on October 24th, 2020 at home, in Burnaby, BC.He is survived by his mother Catherine Julien (Jean-Luc Gareau), and father Gordon Mercer (Judith Walker), brother Robie Mercer (Stephanie Raftus), step-sister Cynthia LeBlanc, stepbrother James (Ashley) LeBlanc. Also survived by his grandfathers Gordon Julien and Winston Mercer, aunts and uncles, Carolyn (Tauntie) and Roger Veinotte, Gordie Julien and Muriel Burns, Terry Julien and John McPherson, Wanda Walker and Doug Greer, Glen and Susan Mercer and many cousins, great-aunts and uncles.He was predeceased by his grandmothers Carol Julien and Verna Mercer, his aunt Valerie Mercer, and first cousin David Julien.Ben attended Eastern Shore District High and went on to graduate from Success College with a Diploma of IT Technician. Growing up, he spent many years playing hockey and later refereeing at the Musquodoboit Harbour Arena during winter. During summer Ben could be found on the Petpeswick Inlet sailing, building forts, or fishing in the brook. He continued his adventure to the west coast to BC, where he created a great group of friends, Emily, Forest and Tyson, Stew and roommate Flo, and he never lost touch with his best friend Colin Cameron. His spirit was always positive and he had done well for himself working with Sim Studios & Lighting and Grips, and was enrolled in courses set to start this year to further his career.