Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard David Hotz. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Bernard David Hotz announced his passing after suffering a heart attack, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the age of 64 years. He was born September 26, 1954, in Ware Hertfordshire, UK, and known to his friends and family simply as "Bernie", son of Peter and Marjolyn Hotz. Bernie will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Christine; son, Adam; daughter, Colleen; and his brothers, Mark and Eric.



After arriving in Canada in 1956, Bernie briefly lived in Kelowna and Vancouver with his parents before settling in Burnaby, BC. His formative years were spent in North Burnaby in the Burnaby Lake area. The schools Bernie would be most remembered for attending would be Seaforth Elementary, Cariboo Hill Secondary, and Burnaby Central, all in Burnaby. He spent decades working for CP Rail in Port Coquitlam, BC, enjoyed fishing and camping, and was quietly retired in Maple Ridge until the time of his passing.



Bernie would appreciate having friends gather once more at a pub of their choosing to raise their glasses and reminisce about Bernie's life and the joy that he brought to all who knew him.

It is with great sadness that the family of Bernard David Hotz announced his passing after suffering a heart attack, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the age of 64 years. He was born September 26, 1954, in Ware Hertfordshire, UK, and known to his friends and family simply as "Bernie", son of Peter and Marjolyn Hotz. Bernie will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Christine; son, Adam; daughter, Colleen; and his brothers, Mark and Eric.After arriving in Canada in 1956, Bernie briefly lived in Kelowna and Vancouver with his parents before settling in Burnaby, BC. His formative years were spent in North Burnaby in the Burnaby Lake area. The schools Bernie would be most remembered for attending would be Seaforth Elementary, Cariboo Hill Secondary, and Burnaby Central, all in Burnaby. He spent decades working for CP Rail in Port Coquitlam, BC, enjoyed fishing and camping, and was quietly retired in Maple Ridge until the time of his passing.Bernie would appreciate having friends gather once more at a pub of their choosing to raise their glasses and reminisce about Bernie's life and the joy that he brought to all who knew him. Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 29 to Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close