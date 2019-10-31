De RUITER, Bert Burnaby, July 20, 1931 to October 20, 2019 Predeceased by his son Charlie. Survived by his loving wife Marj of 67 years, his daughter Debi (John), his sons Mike (Dawn), Richard (Joanne) and his granddaughters Shannon, Stephanie (Matt), Amanda, Shawna, his grandson Taro and his great-grandson Oliver. He is also survived by relatives here and in Holland. Bert was a well-known realtor in Burnaby for 35 years.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019