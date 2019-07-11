DAVIS, Beryl Joyce February 8, 1930 - July 2, 2019 Beryl passed away July 2, 2019 at the age of 89 after a courageous battle with COPD. Heartfelt thanks to RCH 6N staff for comfort and care provided during her stay. Beryl leaves behind her brother Peter (Jean) Davis, nieces Sharon (Steve) Hunt, Julie Davis-Pollard, nephews Gerry (Gail) Gracey, Garry (Yaping) Gracey, Keith (Helen) Gracey. Beryl is remembered as a kind, compassionate person with a loving personality. The wonderful memories Beryl provided will help to fill the void. At her request, there will be no service. Beryl will be dearly missed and…. Forever in our Hearts. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Funeral Services New Westminster l 604-521-4881
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from July 11 to July 12, 2019