Blanche Beth Vernon (nee MacDonald), age 94, passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2020, with family by her side. Beth was a beloved only child born to Charles and Hazel Macdonald on October 17, 1925, in Edmonton, Alberta. After marrying the love of her life, David "Ayl" Vernon, in 1946, Beth moved to Coquitlam, BC, where she and Ayl raised their two sons. During this time, Beth worked as an office manager and was an active member of Como Lake United Church. In retirement, Beth and Ayl settled in New Westminster and spent much of their time travelling and attending Dixieland Jazz Festivals. Beth also enjoyed spending time with family at their trailer on Mayne Island and their cabin on Pitt Lake.



Beth is predeceased by her husband, Aylmer; granddaughter, Corinne; daughter-in-law, Marg; mother, Hazel; father, Charles; cousin, Bebe; sister-in-law, Dolly; and brother-in-law, Erich. She is survived by sons, John (Joan) and David (Elsie); granddaughters, Deni-lynn (Graeme) and Tara (Carlos); greatgrandchildren, Jaedyn, Camdyn, Ryland, and Bauer; sister-in-law, Carolyn; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Susan) and Bob (Annette), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Beth will be remembered for her caring nature and her heart-warming laugh. She was, and always will be, so very loved.



The family would like to thank Dr. Petropolis and the staff at Queens Park Care Centre for the care they provided Beth for the last nine years of her life.

Published in The Burnaby Now from Feb. 7 to Mar. 7, 2020

