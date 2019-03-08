It is with shattered hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful, amazing Mom, sister, gramma, great gramma on Sunday, March 3 from lung cancer.
Predeceased by her longtime love. Ken Kelly. Survived by her sister, Becky; daughters, Leah (Terry) abd Crystal (Cory); grandchildren, Brittney (Ryan), Brody, and Selina; great grands, Everly and Decker. We would like to thank the staff at Laurel Place hospice who took great care of her during her stay. A celebration of life will be held at Centennial Lodge in Queens Park on Saturday March 30th 11:00 AM
In lieu of flowers donations to Laurel Place Hospice in Mom's name would be appreciated: 604-930-6808
Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 8 to Apr. 6, 2019