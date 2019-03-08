Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie M. Hogan. View Sign

It is with shattered hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful, amazing Mom, sister, gramma, great gramma on Sunday, March 3 from lung cancer.



Predeceased by her longtime love. Ken Kelly. Survived by her sister, Becky; daughters, Leah (Terry) abd Crystal (Cory); grandchildren, Brittney (Ryan), Brody, and Selina; great grands, Everly and Decker. We would like to thank the staff at Laurel Place hospice who took great care of her during her stay. A celebration of life will be held at Centennial Lodge in Queens Park on Saturday March 30th 11:00 AM



In lieu of flowers donations to Laurel Place Hospice in Mom's name would be appreciated: 604-930-6808

It is with shattered hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful, amazing Mom, sister, gramma, great gramma on Sunday, March 3 from lung cancer.Predeceased by her longtime love. Ken Kelly. Survived by her sister, Becky; daughters, Leah (Terry) abd Crystal (Cory); grandchildren, Brittney (Ryan), Brody, and Selina; great grands, Everly and Decker. We would like to thank the staff at Laurel Place hospice who took great care of her during her stay. A celebration of life will be held at Centennial Lodge in Queens Park on Saturday March 30th 11:00 AMIn lieu of flowers donations to Laurel Place Hospice in Mom's name would be appreciated: 604-930-6808 Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 8 to Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close