Bonnie M. Hogan (October 28, 1947 - March 03, 2019)
It is with shattered hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful, amazing Mom, sister, gramma, great gramma on Sunday, March 3 from lung cancer.

Predeceased by her longtime love. Ken Kelly. Survived by her sister, Becky; daughters, Leah (Terry) abd Crystal (Cory); grandchildren, Brittney (Ryan), Brody, and Selina; great grands, Everly and Decker. We would like to thank the staff at Laurel Place hospice who took great care of her during her stay. A celebration of life will be held at Centennial Lodge in Queens Park on Saturday March 30th 11:00 AM

In lieu of flowers donations to Laurel Place Hospice in Mom's name would be appreciated: 604-930-6808
Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 8 to Apr. 6, 2019
