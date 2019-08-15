BRISCOE, Carman Brien Carman Brien Briscoe, 87, of Vancouver, BC passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, August 22 at 5:00 PM, at the Terminal City Club located at 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC. Carman was born June 27, 1932 in Elrose, Saskatchewan to James and Marion Briscoe. As a young man, Carman moved with his family to Kamloops, BC. He eventually settled in New Westminster, where he raised his family and established a very successful real estate development career. Throughout British Columbia, you will find many apartment and commercial buildings that were developed by Carman. Real Estate was his passion. As Sinatra said, "He did it his way". Carman is survived by his children Cal (Laura) and Carmel, his grandchildren Jack and Danna and his nieces Beverly and Judy Briscoe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Hospital in Carman's memory. He will be greatly missed. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME (604) 299-7720 Condolences may be offered at www.FORESTLAWN-BURNABY.com
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019