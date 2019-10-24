Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARTWRIGHT Donald E.. View Sign Service Information Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel 219 6th Street New Westminster , BC V3L 3A3 (604)-521-4881 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel 219 6th Street New Westminster , BC V3L 3A3 View Map Obituary

CARTWRIGHT, Donald E. Don passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 in the Langley Hospice with his family at his side. Don was 85 years old. Predeceased by his parents, James and Ina, brother Ken and his grandson, Ross Corder. Lovingly survived by his daughters, Colleen Cartwright Corder of Victoria, Barbara Horton (Brad) of Pritchard, Susan Cartwright-Coates (Brian) of New Westminster and Erin Tuck (Adam) of Chilliwack, his 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Jay, Meghan, Karen, Laura, Chelsea, Olivia, and Claire, and 12 great-grandchildren. Don, a native son, was born in New Westminster, BC, at St Mary's Hospital. He joined his parents in the family business, Cartwright Jewelers, in 1965. Don was an influential business person in the city of New West for many decades. Being with family and friends was such an important part of Don's life, along with his love of nature and the outdoors. He saw the best in everyone who crossed his path and he will leave behind a legacy of love. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Kearney Funeral Services Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 219 6th Street New Westminster, BC at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New West Hospice Society







