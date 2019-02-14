Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ellen HIGGINS. View Sign

HIGGINS, Catherine Ellen March 3, 1928 - January 25, 2019 Catherine Ellen Higgins passed peacefully in Burnaby General Hospital on January 25, 2019. Catherine was born in Hannah, AB on March 3, 1928. She is predeceased by her husbands Weldon Olive, Oscar Higgins and Syd Fry; two children Harvey Weldon and Rita Marjorie. She is survived by 3 or her 5 children, Vera Kathleen Savage, Colin Thomas Olive (Wendy Jordan-Olive) and Ian Douglas Olive (Mary Beres); her grandchildren Scott Thomas, Steve Leslie, Eric Weldon, Jessica Bernice, Shaun Harvey and Michelle Louise. There will be a memorial service at St. Michaels and All Angels Anglican Church, 608 Sutherland Avenue, in Kelowna on Saturday, February 16 at 11:00am. There will be a luncheon to follow. Internment following at 2:00pm at Lakeview Memorial Cemetary at 2850 Dry Valley Road, Kelowna. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26, Poppy Fund, in Catherine's name.





