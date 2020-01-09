Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine M. (Anderson) EDWARDS. View Sign Obituary

EDWARDS, Catherine M. (nee ANDERSON) March 1926 - January 2020 Born 25th of March 1926 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Passed away 4th of January 2020. Predeceased by her parents Jenny Bruce Hardie and James Charles Anderson, her 7 siblings, 2 ex-husbands Roy Webster and Keith Edwards and her eldest son, John Webster. Survived by her children Robert Webster, Lesley Deines (Murray) and Patricia Webster; 8 grandchildren, Victoria, Pam, Glynis, Catherine, Christine, Caroline, Jason and Amber; 6 great-grandchildren Laura, Peter, Cole, Josie, Ryder and Auston. Catherine was a Canadian Air Force Veteran, serving in WWII from 1943 to 1945. Her story was published in 'We Were Freedom'. Catherine married Roy, raised their children, divorced, worked, retired, volunteered and donated hundreds of her hand knitted toques to hospital nurseries, family charities, and shelters. A friend of Bill W's for over 53 years, sponsoring many women in the Fellowship. No service by request. Condolences for the family may be left at







