YOUNG, Charles "Chuck" Wellington Charles Wellington Young "Chuck" passed away peacefully in Kamloops on November 24th at the age of 97. He is survived by his son Greg (Nancy) and daughter-in-law Lea Young, grandchildren Brooks (Michelle), Katie (Marty), Emily (Rob), Andre, Jasmine and Jacoline (Neil) and great grandchildren, Lilly, Emerson and Maren. Chuck was predeceased by his wife Lillian and son Kenneth. Chuck was born in Renwer, Manitoba in 1922. After serving in the Canadian Navy, he moved to British Columbia settling in Burnaby where he lived for over 60 years. He retired in 1982 after a lengthy career with CP Rail. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Celebration of Life to be held at a later time. A special thank you to all the kind staff at Kamloops Senior Village where Chuck happily spent his last 4 years. Schoening Funeral Service entrusted with the arrangements 250-374-1454







